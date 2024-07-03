Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Rises By 9.0%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,538,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Ascot Resources Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
About Ascot Resources
