Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Drops By 5.7%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Aozora Bank has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
