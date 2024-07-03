Analyzing IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of IO Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of IO Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IO Biotech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IO Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

IO Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 719.21%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 167.74%. Given IO Biotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares IO Biotech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IO Biotech N/A N/A -$86.08 million ($1.87) -0.63 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.73 million ($0.37) -6.73

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IO Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IO Biotech has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IO Biotech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IO Biotech N/A -69.31% -62.21% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -122.98% -109.29%

Summary

IO Biotech beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

