The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Baldwin Insurance Group traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 260923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

Insider Activity

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.