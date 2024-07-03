Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Up 10.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $231.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

