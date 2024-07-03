Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Redwire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Redwire

Redwire Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RDW opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.