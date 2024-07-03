B. Riley Increases United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $84.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $53.27 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,808. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

