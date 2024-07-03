Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

