Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Q2 stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

