TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.