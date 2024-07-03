AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in AXT by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

