StockNews.com Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.59 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

