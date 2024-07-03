Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 5.2 %

TAYD stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.