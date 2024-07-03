StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

StealthGas stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

