First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $302.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Featured Stories

