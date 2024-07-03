The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.08.

SBAC stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average is $213.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

