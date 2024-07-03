National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) vs. Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and National Australia Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $104.83 million 1.70 $19.52 million $9.94 8.86 National Australia Bank $33.43 billion 2.20 $4.94 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heartland BancCorp and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.24% N/A N/A National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Australia Bank beats Heartland BancCorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

