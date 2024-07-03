Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) vs. Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Head-To-Head Survey

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $14.86 billion 0.93 $501.97 million $13.43 27.84 Lazydays $1.08 billion 0.04 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.29

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Lazydays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Casey’s General Stores and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 3 7 0 2.70 Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus price target of $380.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Lazydays.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.38% 17.25% 8.08% Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86%

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards. In addition, its stores offer motor fuel for sale on a self-service basis; and gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as car wash services. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

