Reviewing Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Agenus and Neurocrine Biosciences are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Agenus and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 18 1 2.80

Risk & Volatility

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 390.20%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Agenus has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -154.88% N/A -77.55% Neurocrine Biosciences 18.65% 17.45% 12.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $156.31 million 1.92 -$245.76 million ($12.84) -1.11 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.89 billion 7.33 $249.70 million $3.63 37.88

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Agenus on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and and melanoma; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a CD73/TGFß TRAP antibody; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

