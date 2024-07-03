Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) vs. LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Head to Head Survey

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.31 $39.11 million ($0.18) -8.89 LATAM Airlines Group $4.88 billion 0.00 -$4.65 billion ($7.17) N/A

Harbor Diversified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group -59.52% N/A -31.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats LATAM Airlines Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

