Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.42% 4.65% 1.80% Peraso -135.95% -201.79% -118.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viavi Solutions and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 4 2 1 2.57 Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $11.65, indicating a potential upside of 66.91%. Peraso has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,473.74%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Peraso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.11 billion 1.41 $25.50 million ($0.02) -349.00 Peraso $13.75 million 0.27 -$16.80 million ($21.15) -0.07

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Peraso on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

