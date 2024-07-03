Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives $25.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVCO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Silvaco Group stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

