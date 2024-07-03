MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,224,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,578,362.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 850,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,582 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

