Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives $16.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spire Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire Global by 429.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.