Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives $16.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spire Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
Spire Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $19.40.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Global
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.