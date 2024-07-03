Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $66.00

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 115,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.2 %

SJW opened at $54.70 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $73.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

