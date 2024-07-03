Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

