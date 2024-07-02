UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

