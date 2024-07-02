Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

