Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $487.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

