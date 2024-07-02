Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.94. The stock had a trading volume of 679,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,849. The company has a market capitalization of $453.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.