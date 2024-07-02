Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 414.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

