Little House Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 605.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 97,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,600,000 after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

