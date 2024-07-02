Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $332.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

