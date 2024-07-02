Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

