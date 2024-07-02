Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $336.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

