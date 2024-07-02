CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.85 and a 200-day moving average of $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

