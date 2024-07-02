Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.