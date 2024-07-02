BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 246 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $300.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

