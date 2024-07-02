Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

