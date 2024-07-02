Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 293,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 683.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 192,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 168,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 987,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,475,418. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.