Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $71,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,160,255. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.