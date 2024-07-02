Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,783 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Dream Finders Homes worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 25,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $360,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,282,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,230 shares of company stock worth $4,113,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.