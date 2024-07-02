Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.99

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$89.99 and last traded at C$88.26, with a volume of 5062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.57.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.98.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.