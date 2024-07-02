China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 689.4 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
JINFF stock remained flat at $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
About China Gold International Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Gold International Resources
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Steel Dynamics Stock is Up 9.6% While Its Peers Are Rusting
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.