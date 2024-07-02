China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 689.4 days.

JINFF stock remained flat at $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

