Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $79,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Saia Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAIA traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,214. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.23 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.81 and its 200 day moving average is $489.11.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

