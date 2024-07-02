Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $75.91 Million Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,434 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $75,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,047. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

