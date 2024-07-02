F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 1,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.
