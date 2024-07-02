Bitcoin Price Tops $61,882.35 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $61,882.35 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,220.28 billion and approximately $22.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00611513 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045099 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00071415 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,287 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
