Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882,342 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,725. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.