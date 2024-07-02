Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,159 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,975,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

